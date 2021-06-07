Jeff Bezos set to take first manned Blue Origin space flight from Van Horn

In this image from video made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard rocket lifts off from its launchpad in Texas, to test new lunar-landing technology for NASA that could help put astronauts back on the moon by 2024. (Blue Origin via AP)

Jeff Bezos is planning his trip to space. the flight in a Blue Origin capsule, a company he founded, is set to leave from Van Horn next month.

The first manned Blue Origin’s suborbital sightseeing flight is scheduled to lift off from a launch pad near Van Horn on July 20.

“To see the Earth from space, it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It’s one Earth. I want to go on this flight because it’s a thing I’ve wanted to do all my life,” said Jeff Bezos on his Instagram announcement.

The flight is expected to launch Blue Origin’s space tourism business however, the company has not started selling tickets to the public yet.

The suborbital trips, will provide about three minutes of weightlessness as it reaches a suborbital distance. The capsule can hold six people.

One of the people Bezos invited on his trip is his firefighter brother Mark Bezos.

“I wasn’t even expecting him to say that he was going to be on the first flight and when he asked me to go along, I was awestruck,” said Mark Bezos.

Also joining them on the launch will be the highest bidder in a charity auction where the ticket is expected to reach a bid exceeding $3 million. The auction ends Saturday, with the winning amount being donated to an education foundation.

The company has not said who might occupy the remaining three seats of the flight Bezos will be on.

Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic also plans to launch aboard his own rocket later this year, after one more test flight over New Mexico. While Elon Musk of SpaceX has not committed to a spaceflight.