EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM premiered the first installment of Sound Check on 9 segment that features local bands throughout our KTSM 9 News Today newscast with live-to-tape jam sessions.

First featured band is Prosmosa, an alternative-indie band that has been around for the past two years but has a new line-up since about six months ago.

Band members Andy Diaz (lead guitar), Tyler Carson (rhythm guitar), Paulina (vocals), Brian Reyes (drums) and Dante Rosales (bass) say they’ve seen their music grow over time.

On Sound Check on 9 they performed their two singles “Love spell” and “Edge of the World.” Those singles are posted below.

Prosmosa identifies themselves as a “shoegaze” band which is a subgenre of Indie and alt rock characterized by obscured vocals, guitar distortion and effects.

They are currently working on the release of their EP and plan on putting their focus on that for the next several months.

You can follow Prosmosa on Instagram, Youtube, Spotify and Apple Music.