EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For over 60 years, the Jalisco Cafe has been a part of the El Paso community, serving authentic Mexican food for all to enjoy.

Aside from popular Mexican dishes, the Jalisco Cafe is known for its world famous menudo. Jalisco Cafe says their menudo is made with the freshest ingredients and is served every weekend. The Jalisco Cafe has designated New Year’s Day as “World Menudo Day”. The cafe will be serving menudo on Jan. 1, 2023, celebrating with live entertainment and fresh menudo.

The Jalisco Cafe adds El Pasoans have been registering to win “Menudo for 2”, where five lucky winners will receive a one-year gift certificate for 52 weekends in the 2023 year. The drawing will be held on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Anyone 18-years-old and older is still able to register for the drawing by heading down to the Jalisco Cafe, located at 1029 E 7th Ave.