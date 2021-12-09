Jail magistrate delays bond hearing for man suspected of murdering Southwest Airlines employee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Jail Magistrate Court Judge Penny Hamilton allowed a postponement of a bond hearing for Bernard Walter Christmann, a man suspected of killing Juan Anzaldo, a Southwest Airlines employee.

Christmann recently hired defense attorney Brock Benjamin after he was permitted a court appointed attorney after his arrest last week. His bond hearing will be held on Dec. 17.

Christmann, 49, was arrested on Friday and is charged with murder in connection to Anzaldo’s death. He is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center on a $1.2 million bond.

Bernard Christmann attending a bond hearing from the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Details of the night Anzaldo was killed are found in a police affidavit including observations made by police in surveillance video, findings in an investigation and witness testimony. Police allege Anzaldo and Christmann’s wife were in a relationship.

The murder happened on Nov. 19 at the El Paso International Airport parking lot, where Anzaldo’s body was found. An autopsy revealed he was killed from blunt force trauma to his head.

Police have not said if a weapon was used in the murder.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.