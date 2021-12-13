Jack White to perform at El Paso County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday morning, Jack White announced the first dates of The Supply Chain Issues Tour, with El Paso slated as a stop in Spring 2022.
White’s tour will feature shows in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom and will be produced by Live Nation.
The tour will celebrate the upcoming release of two brand new Jack White albums; FEAR OF THE DAWN arrives everywhere via Third Man Records on April 8, 2022, and ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE will follow on July 22, 2022.
The shows, which are White’s first headline shows in four years, will begin with two special FEAR OF THE DAWN album release shows on April 8 & 9, 2022 at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre and continue through August 29 in Kansas City (full list of dates below).
Tour officials share that Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to first pre-sale tickets beginning Monday, December 13 at 10am local time.
Additionally, Citi is the official card of Jack White’s Supply Chain Issues Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for US shows beginning Tuesday, December 14 at 10am local time until Thursday, December 16 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program – for complete Citi presale details click here.
Fans can also register for a Thursday, December 16 pre-sale by saving “Taking Me Back” HERE. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am local time on Friday, December 17. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show as well (check ticket listings for details).
For tickets and more information, click here.
JACK WHITE 2022 WORLD TOUR
* Festival Performance
April 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
April 09 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *
April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
May 01 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum
May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
June 01 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
June 03 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
June 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 06 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
June 07 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center
June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee
July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant
July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *
July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena
August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
