Ivan the Amur leopard has died, El Paso Zoo says

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo’s 21-year-old male Amur leopard, Ivan, has died, the Zoo said Sunday night.

Ivan had a degenerative kidney disease for more than two-and-a-half years. Because his quality of life was suffering, he was euthanized after much discussion between his animal care team, the veterinary staff and zoo management.

“The El Paso Zoo is very sad to say goodbye to Ivan, but thankful we were able to provide him with a long life,” said El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Director Joe Montisano. “It is a testament to animal keepers and the veterinarian staff that he exceeded his expectancy, but we are glad we were able to keep him comfortable as he ended his journey on this earth. He will be missed.”

Ivan was remembered in a post on the Zoo’s Facebook page:

We are sad to say goodbye to our 21-year old male Amur leopard, Ivan. Ivan was diagnosed with a degenerative kidney disorder for the past couple of years. Over the weekend, his animal care team and vet staff decided that the best course of action was euthanasia. We will miss this silly boy tremendously but we’re glad for the all the great memories. El Paso Zoo Facebook post on Ivan’s passing



Like many geriatric cats, Ivan was diagnosed with early stages of degenerative kidney disease more than six years ago. This is quite common in all cats and is what kills most domestic and exotic felines. Amur leopards’ life expectancy is around 18 years.

At 21 years old, Ivan exceeded that. Ivan was trained to voluntarily take daily fluid injections, weekly arthritis medication injections, numerous oral medications for his kidney disease and arthritis and to allow animal keepers to collect blood samples from his tail to monitor his health.

Ivan started to decline in other ways and appeared to have additional age-related medical problems developing that affected his quality of life.

Ivan was born at the Erie Zoological Gardens on March 3, 1999. He arrived in El Paso in 2000 as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP). He was recommended for breeding and ended up fathering five cubs — two in 2001 and three in 2003.

The Zoo has a 17-year-old female Amur leopard, Nastya. Zoo staff will be working with the SSP on acquiring another male companion for Nastya.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, Amur leopards are critically endangered. Known as Far East leopards, the Manchurian leopard or the Korean leopard due to their natural habitat in far east Russia and in China, there are more than 84 Amur leopards in the wild.

The WWF says Amur leopard can run at speeds of up to 37 miles per hour and leap more than 19 feet horizontally and up to 10 feet vertically.

In August, the Zoo lost another big cat: Rudo the lion. The 7-year-old male African lion was euthanized on Aug. 2 after he suffered a neurological event that left the right size of his body paralyzed.