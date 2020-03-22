It’s the first weekend of Astronomical Spring, so what does that mean?

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — In a previous story by KTSM we explained that meteorological Spring is the full months of March, April and May in which meteorologist record the season. However astronomical spring begins on the first equinox of the year… so what does this mean?

It’s very likely you have noticed that the length of daylight changes gradually throughout the year. With that being said, astronomical spring relies on the angle of the Sun above the horizon, where as meteorological spring relies on the weather conditions of March, April and May.

Astronomically there are four days out of the year that is significantly important when seasons change, those are the Equinoxes and Solstices.

Originally March 21st or the 22nd is the date of the Spring Equinox, however, this year was a leap year, making this year’s Equinox land on the 20th.

On the Spring Equinox the vertical rays of the Sun strike the equator because Earths position is such that its axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun.

The length of daylight versus darkness is also determined by the position of Earth in correlation with the Sun’s rays.

Up next we can expect the Summer Solstice on Saturday June 20th!