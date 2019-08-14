It’s off the hook! 2nd annual Catfish Classic scheduled for this weekend

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso County Parks & Recreation invites the community to participate in the Second Annual Catfish Classic Tournament. The all-ages fishing catch and release tournament will be held on Saturday, August 17 from 7 am to 12 pm at Ascarate Park.

Fishing participants can register at the El Paso County Parks & Recreation Administrative offices located at 6900 Delta, inside Ascarate Park. Early registration is $20 and the deadline is August 16th. Late registration is $25 and fees will be collected the day of the event, cash will only be accepted the day of the event.

The first 100 participants will receive a logoed campo cap. All tournament participants will be entered into a raffle for additional prizes. There will be three categories Men, Women, and Youth anglers. A two-pole limit per angler, kayaks/boats (trolling motors only) are welcomed. A reminder that all anglers over the age of 18 years old are required to have a fishing license issued by the State of Texas. These can be purchased at most sporting goods stores.

Parking is $2 per vehicle, and shelter rentals are also available for the day starting at $50. Shelter rentals should be made in advance at the Park office. Ascarate Lake will be stocked with catfish prior to the event.

WHAT: El Paso County 2nd Annual Catfish Classic

WHEN: Saturday, August 17, from 7 am to 12 pm

WHERE: Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta, El Paso, TX 79905

For more information visit www.epcountyparks.com or call (915) 771-2380.