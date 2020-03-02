It’s Meteorological Spring, but the Equinox isn’t until March 21st, what does this mean?

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The Borderland is feeling the spring-like conditions and meteorologists around the U.S. are cheering for the arrival of spring this March 1st, however, we are weeks away from the spring equinox, why is that? El Paso, we have entered meteorological spring.
According to the NOAA, Meteorologist and climatologist break the seasons down into three months per season.
Meteorologists and Climatologists define the seasons much differently
Leaving March, April, and May for the season of Spring.
Astronomically, seasons are divided by the years solstice’s and equinox’s.
We are approaching our first equinox of the year, when the sun passes directly over the equator, also known as the changing of seasons and the first day of spring astronomically.