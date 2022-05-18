EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kids to Parks Day is an annual day of outdoor exploration at local, state, and national parks and public lands across the country. The El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to celebrate it this Saturday, May 21st.

Park goers will be able to cool off with a splash down by the West Valley Fire Department. They are encouraged to bring a towel and be prepared to get soaked. The free event will also include park activities like kite flying, bubbles, and water splash balls. Ice cream trucks will also be onsite for that sweet tooth craving.

The event is free and will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Gallegos Park located at 7361 Bosque Road in Canutillo.

Kids to Parks Day encourages kids to discover and explore El Paso parks where they will learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, and the history of our country and its amazing national treasures – because kids need parks and parks need kids.

For more information on upcoming events happening within the El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, be sure to visit www.epcountyparks.com or follow us on social media @epcountyparks.

