Is my ballot safe after I drop it off?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A burning ballot drop-off box in the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday raised questions about the safety of our ballots.

El Paso County Election Administrator Lisa Wise said our ballots in El Paso are much safer due to the different laws in Texas.

She explained that at the end of each day, all ballots that were dropped off are put in a vault, which is kept safe at the County Courthouse and watched over by the Sheriff’s Department.

In case an incident did occur, Wise said they would be able to know who voted that day as they scan each envelope and check in IDs when the voters come to drop them off. She said El Paso doesn’t have any unattended drop-off boxes in El Paso.

Wise warned about voter fraud misinformation that is circling among voters.

She said that voter fraud is extremely rare and the term is usually used to divert people from voting.

“There’s too many steps when our verification happens that we just don’t see [voter fraud]. If you ask any administrator across the country, they’ll tell you it’s such a small part of the elections,” said Wise, reminding of the voter fraud task force that was disbanded in 2016 due to the lack of reports.

