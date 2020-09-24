Irvin High School student tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A student at Irvin High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the El Paso Independent School District.

EPISD officials said the student had been at the campus and had contact with both students and staff.

“The District has notified all students and personnel who had contact with the infected student and must quarantine for 14 days to monitor for symptoms,” a news release said.

According to EPISD, all of the affected areas of the campus have been cleaned and disinfected.

“We hope for a speedy recovery for the student,” said Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera. “We will continue to monitor the health of our students and staff in our efforts to move forward with instruction and extracurricular activities in a manner that is as safe and secure as possible.”

EPISD said it will not disclose the name, gender, or any other information of the student due to federal privacy laws.