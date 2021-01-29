IRS offers tips on how to maximize your return

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — In honor of Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day on Friday, the IRS is urging taxpayers to check and see if they qualify for the credit.

“This year marks the 15th annual EITC Awareness Day,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “For more than 45 years, this tax credit has been helping hardworking Americans and their families. We want to thank our partners around the country who help us reach out to those low- and moderate-income people who may qualify and not even know about it.”

As more and more people continue to receive their W-2s, many questions are starting to surface.

The IRS announced that it will begin accepting 2020 tax returns starting Feb. 12. People can file their taxes electronically before that date using IRS Free File or other name-brand software and will be the first ones to push through once filing season officially opens.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that the quickest way to get a tax refund is by filing electronically and choosing direct deposit for their refund.

SBNG Certified Public Accountant Imelda Moreno said there weren’t any changes to the rules regarding unemployment, making it taxable. Anyone who did not request federal income tax to be withheld will have to pay back taxes owed during tax filing season.

As for the big question, if you didn’t receive your full stimulus payments, will you be able to get that money back through the tax returns? The short answer is yes.

“If you didn’t get the full amount in this year’s tax return, you’ll qualify for a recovery rebate sort of credit and that’ll give you what you didn’t get in the first round,” said Moreno.

If you did receive your full stimulus payments, the good news is you don’t have to include that amount on your taxes.