Irene Armendariz-Jackson will file to represent El Paso “I want the American dream to be alive in El Paso”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Irene Armendariz-Jackson spent Saturday morning in Segundo Barrio donating drinks for thanksgiving meals.
While there, Armendariz-Jackson said that she intends to officially file to run as a Republican for the United States congress this week, adding that she has a vision for El Paso that differs from that of Representative Veronica Escobar
“We came to deliver sodas for the Barrios sports, they’re going to be providing over 400 meals on Thanksgiving day especially to the elderly that are forgotten on that day, we provided the drinks.”
She added,
“I am filing Wednesday evening we might move it to Tuesday night because I know a lot of people are probably going to be with their family and I know that this is something that the community, especially that those that support us, want to be a part of. But we are ready. Our form is already filled out our check is already written, we are ready to file.”
Armendariz-Jackson also talked about the different visions that she and Rep. Escobar have for the people of El Paso saying,
Armendariz-Jackson said she looks forward to going up against Escobar to fight for the people of El Paso and wants to challenge her on some key issues,
“I want to challenge her. I’ll provide my tax returns for as long as you can go back and she provides hers. I definitely believe that El Paso needs to know that we are not charitable with just other peoples money. That’s another contrast between here and I, I am willing to provide my tax dollars and what I’ve done with them and I want to make sure that the people of El Paso keep their money. So I want to challenge her to provide her tax returns, lets see how charitable you are with your hard earned money and not the tax payers money.”
Armendariz-Jackson went on to say that she would be honored to serve the people as El Paso, and feels that she can do so better than Rep. Escobar,
