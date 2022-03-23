EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just over a month after the historic De Soto hotel in Downtown El Paso went up in flames, investigators announced Wednesday that the cause of the fire could not be determined and the case was closed.

According to the report released Wednesday morning, investigators had a difficult time gathering the needed information to determine the cause of the fire, due to the overall damage to the hotel’s structure.

On Friday, February 4th, 2022, the report says that the fire investigator checked out the first floor of the hotel. His report showed “no describable fire effects or fire patterns.”

However, that’s as far as he got, as the interior stairwell from the first to the the second floor had debris from structural material (wooden beams, flooring material, etc.) that had collapsed onto the second floor preventing access for further investigation.

The investigator did note the appearance of char on the fallen debris indicated that a fire occurred on the upper floors of the structure.

The next day, investigators were able to get into the hotel via a second floor window, and witnessed first-hand the damage done by both the fire and the battle to put the blaze out.

According to investigators, the floor was unstable and there was ‘several inches’ of water there.

As they made their way from the second to the third floor, the fire’s full damage was seen, with heavy charring to the wooden supports, and the walls burned with soot.

Even with the damage, investigators were able to determine the fire did not start as a result of any electrical issues.

Fire investigators also found out that the building was unoccupied, and that the gas service for the building had been cut off in November 2021, with only the electrical service left on. Additionally, the only persons that were allowed in from time to time were the ‘ghost hunters’ searching for paranormal activity.

Officials spoke with the building’s owner, Rogelio Gonzalez, who shared that the rest of the time, the hotel was boarded up and closed, due to the homeless population previously attempting to enter the building.

Based on the information available at this time and after conducting a systematic fire scene examination, and

inspecting the physical evidence, the Investigator was unable to determine where the fire originated. Upon conclusion of the forensic origin and cause examination, the cause of the fire was undetermined. This fire wasclassified as UNDETERMINED AFTER INVESTIGATION. This case is CLOSED. EL PASO FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE

While fire officials marked the cause of the fire ‘undetermined,’ the report did go on to state they could not eliminate two hypothesis about the fire

Hypothesis:

Could not eliminate an intentional or reckless human act.

Could not eliminate failure of equipment or electrical source. The determination regarding causation is based on a methodical search of the area, observations of the fire

travel, and evidence observed at the scene. Based on this information, I concluded the fire cause to be

UNDETERMINED AFTER INVESTIGATION. This case is CLOSED. The El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office will remain available as may be requested for future

assistance EL PASO FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE

Photos courtesy EPFD

