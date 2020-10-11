Investigation into fiery Far East El Paso crash underway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators responded to a fiery single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Far East El Paso.

It happened on N. Zaragoza Road and John Hayes Street at 5:50 a.m.

EPPD reports life-threatening injuries at the scene. However, emergency dispatchers confirm to KTSM they only transported one patient with minor injuries. Emergency Medical Services have cleared the scene and left EPPD to investigate.

El Paso Police have the area closed to traffic as they investigate. Expect delays through the afternoon as Special Traffic Investigators work the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

