International Women’s Business Symposium comes to El Paso for 17th year

A great opportunity is coming up if you want to learn some of the best business advice from other business women. It’s an International Women’s Business Symposium called Dancing Backwards in High Heels.

The 17th Annual Women’s Symposium is virtual this year, tickets are on sale now. The price is $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers. The first 200 people to purchase an individual ticket will receive a hand-delivered box full of promotional items.

The symposium will be separated into two days this year, on June 24th and 25th.

There will be multiple panels full of prominent business women who will speak about their experience, how the climbed the ranks in their profession and advice they have for other women who aspire to be in the same position some day.

Click here to register for the symposium.

There will be Taco Tuesday event May 25 at 5:00pm at 4141 Pinnacle St. (MWEDC Training center) ahead of the virtual symposium.

Organizers are also accepting applications to the Latina pitch. It is open to women-business owners who have a registered business and have been in business for at least 2 years. The first place winner will win a $6,000 grand prize in cash goods and services. It is sponsored by the Texas Governor’s Commission for Women.

For more information call (915)566-4066 or email me Daisy Colon at dcolon@ephcc.org.