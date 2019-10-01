Insurance agent warns the community to prepare for hail

The Monsoon is coming to a close but that doesn’t mean the storms that can cause serious damage are over. Tuesday marks the first day of October, which is one of the month that usually provides the Borderland with more hail than any other time of the year.

The start of the month leads one State Farm Insurance Agent wanting to warn people to take extra precaution with hail storms.

“Try to pull over into a safe area, preferably under an awning or under an overpass so that you can get away from the hail storm,” Said Agent, Sandra Serna.

Serna explaining, if your car suffers serious damage, make sure you report it as soon as possible.

“Document it, take pictures, especially if you have a crack on your windshield, that is right in your line sight, don’t drive to the claims office we will come to you,” said Serna.

According to Serna, Texas ranks number two in the nation when it comes to high amounts of hail damage.

In 2018, 21-thousand auto claims were reported, totaling to 90 million dollars in hail repairs alone and home damages even higher at 24-thousand claims and more than 346-million spent on hail home repairs.