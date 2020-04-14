Inspired by balcony concerts, UTEP’s Rubin Center launches virtual international exhibitions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Students at the University of Texas at El Paso’s Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts noticed an emerging trend of people gathering on their balconies across the world the share their lives and music with each other.

It was that inspiration that helped them launch the “El Balcón” and “El Balcón Fronterizo,” a pair of international online video exhibitions that launch Wednesday, April 15, 2020, through the center’s website.

Kerry Doyle, Rubin center director, said she’s been inspired by people around the world who have found ways to express themselves and connect with others while in self-isolation. The center collaborated with international curatorial Proyecto Changarrito and local arts magazine Azul Arena, to present a series of virtual exhibits in the spirit of the balcony collaborations.

The Rubin Center will release two videos of less than 30 minutes each on their website and through social media platforms on Wednesdays and Friday through May 22, 2020.

“This will be a way that we reach out to our campus and community audiences during this uncertain time, but it also will importantly form a lasting archive that will serve as a snapshot of this moment in time,” Doyle said.

Doyle, along with Iván Buenader of Proyecto and Azul’s Editor in Chief Edgar Picazo will select artists from around the world and the Borderland to features. The viewers will have opportunities to make comments and ask questions about the artists’ work.

Both curators said the concept excited the artists because it offered them plenty of space to be unique and creative.

“The artists I contacted were happy with the invitation,” said Buenader, who added that no one has any specific expectations from the videos. They see their work as a promotion of dialogue and discovery. “They are looking forward to their turns on ‘the balcony.’”