EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with Insights introduced their new new Explore AR app, where users can hike with dinosaurs in augmented reality when visiting the DinoTracks site.

The Explore AR DinoTracks tour allows visitors to use their tablet or smartphone to see augmented reality outlines of real dinosaur footprint fossils by scanning QR codes along the tour.

The App also allows the user to take a guided hiking tour of the site. English and Spanish versions of the app are free for a limited time. The app download price will be $5 after the first 1,000 downloads.

Visitors can also see animations of the dinosaurs that made the tracks and 360 degree panoramas of the prehistoric ecosystems in which they lived.

Officials add that the Explore AR DinoTracks tour will guide users hrough all ten stops on Insights’ 1.5 mile loop hike at the DinoTracks site near the base of Mt. Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, NM.

This app was developed by Boost Human with support from the Paso del Norte Health foundation.

Prepare for your tour

From your smartphone or tablet, download the Explore AR app in the Android or Apple Store Download the DinoTracks tour within the Explore AR app Agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy Driving directions, sight information, educational activities and a link to our waiver will be emailed to you Complete the online waiver Review the AR Tour Tips Extend the learning with our 2nd – 12th Grade DinoTracks Educational Activities

Take your tour

Visit the site via the driving directions provided Open the Explore AR app and scan the Welcome QR code at the trailhead and begin your Augmented Reality DinoTracks Tour Complete the post tour survey to help us improve the experience Learn more about how the Friends of DinoTracks are working to protect and improve the site

