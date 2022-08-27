EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Insights will be having a morning ceremony showcasing the new Jobe Safe Shade Outdoor Classroom on August 30.

The ceremony will be located at the DinoTracks site in Sunland Park, NM. at 9 a.m. and a short DinoTracks hike will be included. According to Insights, they will be showcasing an innovative design of a custom-fabricated long-span shading canopy, which was pioneered by the POST (Project for Operative Spatial Technologies) research center at Texas Tech College of Architecture. The Safe Shade Outdoor Classroom will improve the length and quality of educational programming offered at the DinoTracks site, and serve as the official trailhead of the new state-long Rio Grande Trail.



Safe Shade Outdoor Classroom Concept Model – Aerial View | Image Credit: POST-Project for Operative Spatial Technologies

It is said that the Insights DinoTrack site is located at the base of Mount Cristo Rey, revealing fossilized dinosaur footprints with a 98 million-year-old history including five different species of dinosaurs and many ancient marine organisms.

Insights is currently fundraising to raise additional funding needed for building materials, vault toilets and a permanent storage for the site. You can visit Insights GoFundMe page for more information: https://www.gofundme.com/f/InsightsOutdoorClassroom

