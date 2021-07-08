Inpatients to move to new William Beaumont Army Medical Center on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center will move inpatients

to its new facility on Sunday.

The event officially marks the move of the hospital’s health care activities from the

legacy facility to the new facility.

The new facility’s address is 18511 Highlander Medics St., Fort Bliss, Texas, 79918.

According to a news release, WBAMC’s emergency room will close at 7 a.m. at the old facility, and simultaneously open at the new facility.

This will ensure continuous emergency care for beneficiaries, said the news release.



Patients who are expecting delivery of newborns may begin to arrive for labor and

delivery services at the new facility at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Ancillary services such as lab, radiology, and pharmacy services will also open at the

new facility on Sunday.

WBAMC’s appointment line will remain the same. Patients can continue to call 915-

742-2273 to make, change, or cancel an appointment.

The information desk number is 915-742-7777 and is open Monday through Friday, 24 hours a day.

