Inmates help move bodies as they pile up at El Paso Medical Examiner’s office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso County Sheriff’s spokesperson confirms that inmates at the County Detention Facility are assisting the El Paso Medical examiner with the overflow of bodies at the morgue.

The inmates were seen at the Medical Examiner’s office in full PPE gear on Friday, assisting near the mobile morgues and inside the building. The spokesperson did not give further detail about the inmates’ formal tasks, only that they were “helping them there.”

As KTSM previously reported, El Paso has ten mobile morgues set up at the Medical Examiner’s office for the overflow of bodies awaiting autopsy. As of Friday, there were 741 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 and 369 additional deaths under investigation. The number of deaths under investigation has jumped 137 — from 232 on November 1.