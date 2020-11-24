Inmate at La Tuna dies from COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), La Tuna, in Anthony, Texas, reported on Tuesday that an inmate has died of COVID-19-related complications.

The inmate, a 41-year-old man with pre-existing medical conditions, died at about 11 a.m. on Saturday.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 10 and was placed in medical isolation. On Saturday, the inmate had shortness of breath and was transported to a local hospital after an evaluation. He died at the hospital.

The inmate was sentenced in the District of Alaska to a 180-month sentence for advertising child pornography and had been had been in custody at FCI La Tuna since Jan. 11.

FCI La Tuna is a Low security facility that currently houses 601 male offenders.

For daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

