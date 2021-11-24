Info+Live Stream: Glasheen, Valles & Inderman 85th Annual Sun Bowl Parade

It’s time once again for the Sun City’s tradition: the 85th Annual Sun Bowl Parade. Below is a brief description of where you can watch and the parade’s line up.
Streaming coverage of the Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade gets underway at 9:15 a.m. for the Pre-Parade Show, streamed live on KTSM 9’s Facebook page.
Streaming coverage for the actual parade is set to start Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 at 10:02 a.m. (MT) and can be seen via this page, in the video player above.
The parade will also be shown on KTSM-9, at the same time.
The 2021 Grand Marshal for the 85th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade is Fabiola Salayandia; an El Pasoan who recently won $25k on a Spanish-language reality design show on the HGTV network called “Hogar Star.”
The Sun Bowl parade started on New Year’s Day in 1936, and in 1978, the Sun Bowl Association made the switch to a Thanksgiving Day celebration and it has been the tradition ever since.
The parade route will follow it’s traditional path, along Montana Avenue from Ochoa to Copia. Below is the expected order of entries.
|Division
|Unit
|Type
|Class
|Title
|Sponsor
|I
|0
|M(4)
|SU
|In Memory of Gaby Cruz & Catherine Hansen Banner Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade Thanksgiving Day Banner
|All banners in today’s parade are carried by the US Army Recruiting Company
|I
|1
|M
|SU
|Fort Bliss Color Guard 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division
|Fort Bliss
|I
|2
|B
|Band
|1st Armored Division Army Band
|Fort Bliss
|I
|3
|A Float
|VIP F
|Sponsor Representative Noe Valles “Happiness is…Spending Thanksgiving Together” presented by Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, Injury Lawyers
|Convertible courtesy of Shamaley Ford. “El Paso is convertible weather nearly all year.” Presented by Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP Injury Lawyers
|I
|4
|A
|VIP
|1st Armored Division & Fort Bliss Command Sergeant Major Michael Williams & Family 1st Armored Division & Fort Bliss Commanding General MG Sean Bernabe & Family Walking with Fort Bliss CSM & MG is Mayor Leeser
|Fort Bliss
|I
|5
|A
|Military Police Escort with McGruff
|6
|A
|SU
|Abrams Tank on a HETT provided by 2nd Brigade
|Fort Bliss
|I
|7
|A
|SU
|Bradley on a HETT provided by 2nd Brigade
|Fort Bliss
|I
|8
|A
|SU
|Patriot Launcher provided by 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
|Fort Bliss
|I
|9
|OPEN
|I
|10
|A
|SU
|Veterans Affairs Police Department
|Fort Bliss
|I
|11
|A
|SU
|Military Police Trail provided by Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services
|Fort Bliss
|I
|12
|A(1)
|VIP
|Grand Marshal
|Convertible courtesy of Shamaley Ford. “El Paso is convertible weather nearly all year.”
|I
|13
|A(1)
|VIP
|Sun Bowl Association President Natalia Flores
|Convertible courtesy of Shamaley Ford. “El Paso is convertible weather nearly all year.”
|I
|14
|HU(21)
|SU
|El Paso County Sheriff’s Posse Mounted Escort Pooper Scoopers
|All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
|I
|15
|Float
|F
|2021 Sun Court Happiness is…Being a Sun Bowl Association Ambassador
|The Sun Court float is sponsored by Cielo Vista Mall – A Simon Property
|I
|16
|A(6) H(8) M(30) Bike 10 ATV10
|SU
|U.S Border Patrol Pooper Scoopers
|All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
|I
|17
|M(50)
|SU
|LAT Studios
|I
|18
|Float
|F
|“Happiness is…A Full Bowl” presented by Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
|Sponsored by the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and built by the Sun Bowl volunteers
|I
|19
|M(60)
|ROTC
|Gadsden High School NJROTC
|Led by LCDR Mark Morrell
|I
|20
|B(60)
|Band
|Gadsden High School “Panther Pride” Marching Band
|Led by Chris Villa
|I
|21
|Float
|F
|“Happiness is…120 Years of Powering Generations” presented by El Paso Electric Company
|Sponsored by El Paso Electric Company and built by Sun Bowl volunteers
|I
|22
|M(2)
|SU
|El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
|I
|23
|A(4)
|SU
|El Paso Fire Department
|I
|24
|A(2)
|SU
|El Paso County Constables Office Precinct #1
|I
|25
|A(2)
|SU
|El Paso County Constables Office Precinct #4
|I
|26
|A(1)
|AD Towing & Recovery
|Led by Monica and Andy Dominguez
Beginning of Division II: Chairmen: Stephanie Vargas, Mellicent Campbell, & Ismael Legarreta
|Division
|Unit
|Type
|Class
|Title
|Sponsor
|II
|27
|Float
|F
|“Happiness is…Football & Pizza” presented by Peter Piper Pizza
|Sponsored by Peter Piper Pizza and built by Sun Bowl volunteers
|II
|28
|B(90)
|Band
|Jefferson Silva High School Marching Band, Guard, Silverettes & Cheer
|Led by Freddie Gates
|II
|29
|Float
|F
|“Happiness is…The Lions Club” presented by the Downtown Lions Club
|II
|30
|Float
|F
|“Happiness is…Our Heroes” presented by the Downtown Lions Club
|II
|31
|A (3)
|VIP
|City Representatives Peter Svarzbein, Cassandra Hernandez & Henry Rivera
|II
|32
|A(1)
|VIP
|El Paso ICON Amigo Man
|Presented by Visit El Paso
|II
|33
|M (75)
|SU
|All City Cheerleaders
|Led by Wayne Thornton
|II
|34
|M(2)
|SU
|Texas Department of Public Safety
|II
|35
|HU 4
|SU
|Budweiser Clydesdales Pooper Scoopers
|Presented by L&F Distributers All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
|II
|36
|Float
|F
|“Happiness is…Memories of Baseball Cards” presented by Southwest Baseball League
|II
|37
|B(110)
|Band
|Montwood High School Ram Band
|Led by Beto Perez
|II
|38
|Float
|F
|“Happiness is…Animals” presented by Edison Hope Leadership Christian Academy
|Sponsored and built by Edison Hope Leadership Christian Academy
|II
|39
|A (2) B (4)
|SU
|El Paso Community College Police Department
|II
|40
|A(2)
|SU
|Clint Fire Department
|II
|41
|M(35)
|ROTC
|West Texas Young Marines
|II
|42
|HU 20
|SU
|Jinetes De La Esperanza Pooper Scoopers
|All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
|II
|43
|A
|VIP
|El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego County Commissioners David Stout & Iliana Holguin
|II
|44
|Float
|F
|“Happiness is… At Ascararte Park” presented by County of El Paso
|Sponsored by the County of El Paso
|II
|45
|B (120)
|Band
|Franklin High School “Star of the West” Marching Band
|Led by Tyler Estrad Simon
|II
|46
|Float
|F
|“Happiness is…Diversity in Our Society” presented by Estine Davis Fashion Models
|Sponsored by Estine Davis
|II
|47
|A(15) M(10)
|SU
|El Maida Shrine Temple, El Minya Dancers and Clowns
|II
|48
|A(2)
|Socorro ISD Police Department
|II
|49
|A(2)
|SU
|Socorro Police Department
|II
|50
|A(4)
|SU
|Socorro Fire Department
|II
|51
|Float H(21)
|F HU
|“Happiness is…Untamed” Emiliano Zapata Charros and Escaramuza Generals De Zapata Pooper Scoopers
|Sponsored by Teresa Castro All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
|II
|52
|B
|Band
|Colegio De Bachilleres Del Estado
|II
|53
|Float
|F
|“Happiness is…Sweet” presented by Kaleidoscope Art Market
Beginning of Division III: Chairmen: Joe Ramirez & Pat Ortega
|Division
|Unit
|Type
|Class
|Title
|Sponsor
|III
|54
|M
|VIVA El Paso
|III
|55
|A(2) M(30)
|SU
|El Paso Animal Services
|III
|56
|A(5)
|SU
|Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Fire Department
|III
|57
|A(1) M(20)
|SU
|El Paso Children’s Hospital “Happiness is…Healthy Children”
|III
|58
|Float
|F
|“Happiness is…Going to the Zoo”
|Sponsored by the Zoo Society
|III
|59
|M
|SU
|RoboTron
|III
|60
|Float
|F
|“Happiness is…A Day at the Ballpark”
|Sponsored by Maria Mendoza
|III
|61
|A(3) M(12)
|SU
|El Paso Ghost Busters
|III
|62
|A (2)
|SU
|West Valley Fire Department
|III
|63
|M
|SU
|El Paso Roller Derby
|III
|64
|A(6)
|SU
|Dust Ball Rally
|III
|65
|A(1)
|SU
|Montana Vista Fire Rescue
|III
|66
|Float
|F
|“Happiness is…TBird Cheer” Presented by Southeast TBird Cheer
|III
|67
|M(36)
|SU
|Region 19 Teachers of the Year Finalists Sponsored by TFCU
|III
|68
|H (16)
|SU
|Escaramuza Girasoles De Tejas A-B Pooper Scoopers
|All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
|III
|69
|H(8)
|SU
|Escaramuza Charra San Jose Pooper Scoopers
|All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
|III
|70
|H(10) M(5)
|SU
|Charros Roberto Castro -Senior-Teen Pooper Scoopers
|All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
|III
|71
|A(2)
|SU
|El Paso Customs and Border Protection
|III
|72
|A(3)
|VIP
|State Representatives: Art Fierro & Claudia Ordaz Perez State Senator: César J. Blanco
|III
|73
|A(1)
|SU
|Trolley Express
|III
|74
|M
|SU
|El Paso Young Marines
|III
|75
|A(1)
|SU
|Horizon City Police Department
|III
|76
|OPEN
|III
|77
|A(2)
|SU
|Horizon City Fire Department
|III
|78
|OPEN
|III
|79
|A (2)
|SU
|Pro Action EMS & Immunize
|III
|80
|Float
|F
|“Happiness is…Grinchie”
End of Division III
Type– abbreviations Class– abbreviations
- Automobile F- Float
- Band JROTC- High School Military Groups
Float- Float Band- Band Unit
M- Marching Unit SU- Specialty Unit
HU- Horse Unit VIP- Dignitaries