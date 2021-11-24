Info+Live Stream: Glasheen, Valles & Inderman 85th Annual Sun Bowl Parade

It’s time once again for the Sun City’s tradition: the 85th Annual Sun Bowl Parade. Below is a brief description of where you can watch and the parade’s line up.

Streaming coverage of the Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade gets underway at 9:15 a.m. for the Pre-Parade Show, streamed live on KTSM 9’s Facebook page.

Streaming coverage for the actual parade is set to start Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 at 10:02 a.m. (MT) and can be seen via this page, in the video player above.

The parade will also be shown on KTSM-9, at the same time.

The 2021 Grand Marshal for the 85th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade is Fabiola Salayandia; an El Pasoan who recently won $25k on a Spanish-language reality design show on the HGTV network called “Hogar Star.”

The Sun Bowl parade started on New Year’s Day in 1936, and in 1978, the Sun Bowl Association made the switch to a Thanksgiving Day celebration and it has been the tradition ever since.

The parade route will follow it’s traditional path, along Montana Avenue from Ochoa to Copia. Below is the expected order of entries.

Division Unit Type Class Title Sponsor I 0 M(4) SU In Memory of Gaby Cruz & Catherine Hansen Banner Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade Thanksgiving Day Banner All banners in today’s parade are carried by the US Army Recruiting Company I 1 M SU Fort Bliss Color Guard 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division Fort Bliss I 2 B Band 1st Armored Division Army Band Fort Bliss I 3 A Float VIP F Sponsor Representative Noe Valles “Happiness is…Spending Thanksgiving Together” presented by Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, Injury Lawyers Convertible courtesy of Shamaley Ford. “El Paso is convertible weather nearly all year.” Presented by Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP Injury Lawyers I 4 A VIP 1st Armored Division & Fort Bliss Command Sergeant Major Michael Williams & Family 1st Armored Division & Fort Bliss Commanding General MG Sean Bernabe & Family Walking with Fort Bliss CSM & MG is Mayor Leeser Fort Bliss I 5 A Military Police Escort with McGruff 6 A SU Abrams Tank on a HETT provided by 2nd Brigade Fort Bliss I 7 A SU Bradley on a HETT provided by 2nd Brigade Fort Bliss I 8 A SU Patriot Launcher provided by 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Fort Bliss I 9 OPEN I 10 A SU Veterans Affairs Police Department Fort Bliss I 11 A SU Military Police Trail provided by Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services Fort Bliss I 12 A(1) VIP Grand Marshal Convertible courtesy of Shamaley Ford. “El Paso is convertible weather nearly all year.” I 13 A(1) VIP Sun Bowl Association President Natalia Flores Convertible courtesy of Shamaley Ford. “El Paso is convertible weather nearly all year.” I 14 HU(21) SU El Paso County Sheriff’s Posse Mounted Escort Pooper Scoopers All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission I 15 Float F 2021 Sun Court Happiness is…Being a Sun Bowl Association Ambassador The Sun Court float is sponsored by Cielo Vista Mall – A Simon Property I 16 A(6) H(8) M(30) Bike 10 ATV10 SU U.S Border Patrol Pooper Scoopers All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission I 17 M(50) SU LAT Studios I 18 Float F “Happiness is…A Full Bowl” presented by Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Sponsored by the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and built by the Sun Bowl volunteers I 19 M(60) ROTC Gadsden High School NJROTC Led by LCDR Mark Morrell I 20 B(60) Band Gadsden High School “Panther Pride” Marching Band Led by Chris Villa I 21 Float F “Happiness is…120 Years of Powering Generations” presented by El Paso Electric Company Sponsored by El Paso Electric Company and built by Sun Bowl volunteers I 22 M(2) SU El Paso County Sheriff’s Office I 23 A(4) SU El Paso Fire Department I 24 A(2) SU El Paso County Constables Office Precinct #1 I 25 A(2) SU El Paso County Constables Office Precinct #4 I 26 A(1) AD Towing & Recovery Led by Monica and Andy Dominguez

Beginning of Division II: Chairmen: Stephanie Vargas, Mellicent Campbell, & Ismael Legarreta

Division Unit Type Class Title Sponsor II 27 Float F “Happiness is…Football & Pizza” presented by Peter Piper Pizza Sponsored by Peter Piper Pizza and built by Sun Bowl volunteers II 28 B(90) Band Jefferson Silva High School Marching Band, Guard, Silverettes & Cheer Led by Freddie Gates II 29 Float F “Happiness is…The Lions Club” presented by the Downtown Lions Club II 30 Float F “Happiness is…Our Heroes” presented by the Downtown Lions Club II 31 A (3) VIP City Representatives Peter Svarzbein, Cassandra Hernandez & Henry Rivera II 32 A(1) VIP El Paso ICON Amigo Man Presented by Visit El Paso II 33 M (75) SU All City Cheerleaders Led by Wayne Thornton II 34 M(2) SU Texas Department of Public Safety II 35 HU 4 SU Budweiser Clydesdales Pooper Scoopers Presented by L&F Distributers All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission II 36 Float F “Happiness is…Memories of Baseball Cards” presented by Southwest Baseball League II 37 B(110) Band Montwood High School Ram Band Led by Beto Perez II 38 Float F “Happiness is…Animals” presented by Edison Hope Leadership Christian Academy Sponsored and built by Edison Hope Leadership Christian Academy II 39 A (2) B (4) SU El Paso Community College Police Department II 40 A(2) SU Clint Fire Department II 41 M(35) ROTC West Texas Young Marines II 42 HU 20 SU Jinetes De La Esperanza Pooper Scoopers All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission II 43 A VIP El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego County Commissioners David Stout & Iliana Holguin II 44 Float F “Happiness is… At Ascararte Park” presented by County of El Paso Sponsored by the County of El Paso II 45 B (120) Band Franklin High School “Star of the West” Marching Band Led by Tyler Estrad Simon II 46 Float F “Happiness is…Diversity in Our Society” presented by Estine Davis Fashion Models Sponsored by Estine Davis II 47 A(15) M(10) SU El Maida Shrine Temple, El Minya Dancers and Clowns II 48 A(2) Socorro ISD Police Department II 49 A(2) SU Socorro Police Department II 50 A(4) SU Socorro Fire Department II 51 Float H(21) F HU “Happiness is…Untamed” Emiliano Zapata Charros and Escaramuza Generals De Zapata Pooper Scoopers Sponsored by Teresa Castro All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission II 52 B Band Colegio De Bachilleres Del Estado II 53 Float F “Happiness is…Sweet” presented by Kaleidoscope Art Market

Beginning of Division III: Chairmen: Joe Ramirez & Pat Ortega

Division Unit Type Class Title Sponsor III 54 M VIVA El Paso III 55 A(2) M(30) SU El Paso Animal Services III 56 A(5) SU Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Fire Department III 57 A(1) M(20) SU El Paso Children’s Hospital “Happiness is…Healthy Children” III 58 Float F “Happiness is…Going to the Zoo” Sponsored by the Zoo Society III 59 M SU RoboTron III 60 Float F “Happiness is…A Day at the Ballpark” Sponsored by Maria Mendoza III 61 A(3) M(12) SU El Paso Ghost Busters III 62 A (2) SU West Valley Fire Department III 63 M SU El Paso Roller Derby III 64 A(6) SU Dust Ball Rally III 65 A(1) SU Montana Vista Fire Rescue III 66 Float F “Happiness is…TBird Cheer” Presented by Southeast TBird Cheer III 67 M(36) SU Region 19 Teachers of the Year Finalists Sponsored by TFCU III 68 H (16) SU Escaramuza Girasoles De Tejas A-B Pooper Scoopers All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission III 69 H(8) SU Escaramuza Charra San Jose Pooper Scoopers All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission III 70 H(10) M(5) SU Charros Roberto Castro -Senior-Teen Pooper Scoopers All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission III 71 A(2) SU El Paso Customs and Border Protection III 72 A(3) VIP State Representatives: Art Fierro & Claudia Ordaz Perez State Senator: César J. Blanco III 73 A(1) SU Trolley Express III 74 M SU El Paso Young Marines III 75 A(1) SU Horizon City Police Department III 76 OPEN III 77 A(2) SU Horizon City Fire Department III 78 OPEN III 79 A (2) SU Pro Action EMS & Immunize III 80 Float F “Happiness is…Grinchie”

End of Division III

Type – abbreviations Class – abbreviations

Automobile F- Float Band JROTC- High School Military Groups

Float- Float Band- Band Unit

M- Marching Unit SU- Specialty Unit

HU- Horse Unit VIP- Dignitaries