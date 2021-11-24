Info+Live Stream: Glasheen, Valles & Inderman 85th Annual Sun Bowl Parade

It’s time once again for the Sun City’s tradition: the 85th Annual Sun Bowl Parade. Below is a brief description of where you can watch and the parade’s line up.

Streaming coverage of the Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade gets underway at 9:15 a.m. for the Pre-Parade Show, streamed live on KTSM 9’s Facebook page.

Streaming coverage for the actual parade is set to start Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 at 10:02 a.m. (MT) and can be seen via this page, in the video player above.

The parade will also be shown on KTSM-9, at the same time.

The 2021 Grand Marshal for the 85th Annual Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade is Fabiola Salayandia; an El Pasoan who recently won $25k on a Spanish-language reality design show on the HGTV network called “Hogar Star.”

The Sun Bowl parade started on New Year’s Day in 1936, and in 1978, the Sun Bowl Association made the switch to a Thanksgiving Day celebration and it has been the tradition ever since.

The parade route will follow it’s traditional path, along Montana Avenue from Ochoa to Copia. Below is the expected order of entries.

DivisionUnitTypeClassTitleSponsor
I0M(4)SUIn Memory of Gaby Cruz & Catherine Hansen Banner   Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade Thanksgiving Day BannerAll banners in today’s parade are carried by the US Army Recruiting Company
I1M  SU  Fort Bliss Color Guard 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored DivisionFort Bliss
I2BBand1st Armored Division Army BandFort Bliss
I3A FloatVIP FSponsor Representative Noe Valles “Happiness is…Spending Thanksgiving Together” presented by Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, Injury LawyersConvertible courtesy of Shamaley Ford. “El Paso is convertible weather nearly all year.” Presented by Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP Injury Lawyers
I4AVIP1st Armored Division & Fort Bliss Command Sergeant Major Michael Williams & Family   1st Armored Division & Fort Bliss Commanding General MG Sean Bernabe & Family   Walking with Fort Bliss CSM & MG is Mayor Leeser  Fort Bliss
I5A Military Police Escort with McGruff 
 6ASUAbrams Tank on a HETT provided by 2nd BrigadeFort Bliss
I7ASUBradley on a HETT provided by 2nd BrigadeFort Bliss
I8ASUPatriot Launcher provided by 11th Air Defense Artillery BrigadeFort Bliss
I  9  OPEN 
I10ASUVeterans Affairs Police DepartmentFort Bliss
I11ASUMilitary Police Trail provided by Fort Bliss Department of Emergency ServicesFort Bliss
I12A(1)VIPGrand Marshal  Convertible courtesy of Shamaley Ford. “El Paso is convertible weather nearly all year.”
I13A(1)VIPSun Bowl Association President Natalia FloresConvertible courtesy of Shamaley Ford. “El Paso is convertible weather nearly all year.”
I14HU(21)SUEl Paso County Sheriff’s Posse Mounted Escort   Pooper Scoopers      All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
I15FloatF2021 Sun Court Happiness is…Being a Sun Bowl Association Ambassador The Sun Court float is sponsored by Cielo Vista Mall – A Simon Property
I16A(6) H(8) M(30) Bike 10 ATV10SUU.S Border Patrol Pooper ScoopersAll the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
    
I17M(50)SULAT Studios
I18FloatF“Happiness is…A Full Bowl” presented by Tony the Tiger Sun BowlSponsored by the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and built by the Sun Bowl volunteers
I19M(60)ROTCGadsden High School NJROTCLed by LCDR Mark Morrell
I20B(60)BandGadsden High School “Panther Pride” Marching BandLed by Chris Villa
I21FloatF“Happiness is…120 Years of Powering Generations” presented by El Paso Electric CompanySponsored by El Paso Electric Company and built by Sun Bowl volunteers
I22M(2)SUEl Paso County Sheriff’s Office 
I23A(4)SUEl Paso Fire Department 
I24A(2)SUEl Paso County Constables Office Precinct #1 
I25A(2)SUEl Paso County Constables Office Precinct #4 
I26A(1) AD Towing & Recovery Led by Monica and Andy Dominguez

Beginning of Division II:  Chairmen:  Stephanie Vargas, Mellicent Campbell, & Ismael Legarreta

DivisionUnitTypeClassTitleSponsor
II27FloatF“Happiness is…Football & Pizza” presented by Peter Piper PizzaSponsored by Peter Piper Pizza and built by Sun Bowl volunteers
II28B(90)BandJefferson Silva High School Marching Band, Guard, Silverettes & CheerLed by Freddie Gates
II29FloatF“Happiness is…The Lions Club” presented by the Downtown Lions Club 
II30FloatF“Happiness is…Our Heroes” presented by the Downtown Lions Club 
II31A (3)VIPCity Representatives Peter Svarzbein, Cassandra Hernandez & Henry Rivera 
II32A(1)VIPEl Paso ICON Amigo ManPresented by Visit El Paso
II33M (75)SUAll City CheerleadersLed by Wayne Thornton
II34M(2)SUTexas Department of Public Safety 
II35HU 4SUBudweiser Clydesdales   Pooper ScoopersPresented by L&F Distributers   All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
II36FloatF“Happiness is…Memories of Baseball Cards” presented by Southwest Baseball League 
II37B(110)BandMontwood High School Ram BandLed by Beto Perez
II38FloatF“Happiness is…Animals” presented by Edison Hope Leadership Christian AcademySponsored and built by Edison Hope Leadership Christian Academy
II39A (2) B (4)SUEl Paso Community College Police Department 
II40A(2)SUClint Fire Department 
II41M(35)ROTCWest Texas Young Marines 
II42HU 20SUJinetes De La Esperanza Pooper Scoopers  All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
II43AVIPEl Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego County Commissioners David Stout & Iliana Holguin 
II44FloatF “Happiness is… At Ascararte Park” presented by County of El PasoSponsored by the County of El Paso
II45B (120)BandFranklin High School “Star of the West” Marching BandLed by Tyler Estrad Simon
II46FloatF“Happiness is…Diversity in Our Society” presented by Estine Davis Fashion ModelsSponsored by Estine Davis
II47A(15) M(10)SUEl Maida Shrine Temple, El Minya Dancers and Clowns 
II48A(2) Socorro ISD Police Department 
II49A(2)SUSocorro Police Department 
II50A(4)SUSocorro Fire Department 
II51Float   H(21)F   HU“Happiness is…Untamed”   Emiliano Zapata Charros and Escaramuza Generals De Zapata   Pooper ScoopersSponsored by Teresa Castro       All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
II52BBandColegio De Bachilleres Del Estado 
II53FloatF“Happiness is…Sweet” presented by Kaleidoscope Art Market 

Beginning of Division III:  Chairmen: Joe Ramirez & Pat Ortega

DivisionUnitTypeClassTitleSponsor
III54M VIVA El Paso 
III55A(2) M(30)SUEl Paso Animal Services 
III56A(5)SUYsleta Del Sur Pueblo Fire Department 
III57A(1) M(20)SUEl Paso Children’s Hospital “Happiness is…Healthy Children” 
III58FloatF“Happiness is…Going to the Zoo”Sponsored by the Zoo Society
III59MSURoboTron 
III60FloatF“Happiness is…A Day at the Ballpark”Sponsored by Maria Mendoza
III61A(3) M(12)SUEl Paso Ghost Busters 
III62A (2)SUWest Valley Fire Department 
III63MSUEl Paso Roller Derby 
III64A(6)SUDust Ball Rally 
III65A(1)SUMontana Vista Fire Rescue 
III66FloatF“Happiness is…TBird Cheer” Presented by Southeast TBird Cheer 
III67M(36)SURegion 19 Teachers of the Year Finalists Sponsored by TFCU 
III68H (16)SUEscaramuza Girasoles De Tejas A-B Pooper Scoopers    All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
III69H(8)SUEscaramuza Charra San Jose   Pooper Scoopers    All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
III70H(10) M(5)SUCharros Roberto Castro -Senior-Teen   Pooper Scoopers      All the Pooper Scoopers in today’s parade are from Texas Youth Commission
III71A(2)SUEl Paso Customs and Border Protection 
III72A(3)VIPState Representatives: Art Fierro & Claudia Ordaz Perez State Senator: César J. Blanco 
III73A(1)SUTrolley Express 
III74MSUEl Paso Young Marines 
III75A(1)SUHorizon City Police Department 
III76  OPEN 
III77A(2)SUHorizon City Fire Department 
III78  OPEN 
III79A (2)SUPro Action EMS & Immunize  
III80FloatF“Happiness is…Grinchie”  

End of Division III

Type– abbreviations                                                 Class– abbreviations

  1. Automobile                                                              F- Float
  2. Band                                                                        JROTC- High School Military Groups

Float- Float                                                                     Band- Band Unit

M- Marching Unit                                                           SU- Specialty Unit

HU- Horse Unit                                                               VIP- Dignitaries

