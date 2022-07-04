Inflation has caused many in the Borderland to rethink their holiday traditions.

Most years, the Fourth of July means buying fireworks, food, and spending money on gas. Now with the Borderland and Country struggling with inflation, some have had to change their plans.

After speaking with many people across the Borderland – some who were buying fireworks – say this year has been different and they aren’t able to buy as much as they would have in the past.

“I even told my kids you know what you’ll be lucky if your gonna get some fireworks this year cause everything is so expensive,” said Santa Teresa resident, Miguel Alvarez.

Another man who operates a firework stand tells KTSM inflation has impacted their sales and they haven’t seen as many people because of increased prices of fireworks and gas.

As for others, some say they had other trips planned this month but will not be taking them afterall because of the price of gas.

Although people aren’t going out of town, buying and setting off elaborate fireworks, they are still celebrating the fourth of July with hotdogs, hamburgers, and good company.