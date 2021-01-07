Individuals with disabilities will soon be able to get COVID-19 vaccine

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — COVID-19 vaccines will soon be administered to individuals with intellectual and development disabilities thanks to a donation from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

Emergence Health Network (EHN), together with TTUHSC El Paso, will administer the COVID-19 vaccines to several EHN clients who might not otherwise have access to the vaccine.

“We are excited about this partnership, because in the end, it’s our EHN clients with intellectual/developmental disabilities who will benefit,” said Emergence Health Network CEO Kristi Daugherty. “Access to health care is often a challenge for this population, but the donation will ensure they are protected as well.”

Adults with disabilities are more likely to have underlying medical conditions that could put them at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

“The important work Emergence Health Network does in our community is invaluable, and we’re happy to extend a helping hand to ensure their clients are kept safe from serious illness due to COVID-19,” said TTUHSC El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D. “As always, TTUHSC El Paso’s priority is to improve the health and lives of Borderland residents, and we’ll continue working with local organizations to assist with gaps in access to COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Officials said 3,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Alberta, Kenworthy and Transmountain clinics on Dec. 23.

Since then, TTUHSC El Paso has been working with community partners to determine how El Paso can best be served with the recent round of vaccines.

