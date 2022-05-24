EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Incumbent David Stout takes the lead for County Commissioner Precinct two.

The unofficial early voting numbers show incumbent David Stout with 1,875 votes and Judy Gutierrez with 1,565.

Incumbent David Stout has been the Commissioner for Precinct two since 2015 and Judy Gutierrez is a former City employee who unsuccessfully ran for City Council Precinct two a few years ago.

The two were close in the primaries with Stout having about 43 percent of the vote and Gutierrez having about 39.

There were no Republican challengers for County Commissioners Precinct two. However, according to the Texas Secretary of State candidates who have no political party affiliation may have their name placed on the general election ballot as a independent.

We will keep you updated as more ballots are counted this evening.

