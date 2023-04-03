EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Grammy-nominated rock band Incubus will perform in El Paso as part of their massive 2023 summer tour.

The concert is scheduled for Aug. 22 at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Courtesy of El Paso Sports Commission

The concert will feature special guests including Badflower and Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson. Michael Jackson performed at El Paso County Coliseum with the Jackson 5 way back on Oct. 19, 1973.

Pre-sale tickets will be available in beginning Tuesday, April 4 for registered fans and Citi credit card holders.

The general sale for all shows will start Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at incubushq.com.