Increased Summer travel starts with a busy Memorial Day weekend

After more than a year in quarantine and more people getting vaccinations, more people are ready to travel and booking their vacations.

Last Sunday was the busiest travel day since the pandemic began and prices for travel are expected to keep increasing starting with Memorial Day weekend.

According to American Express, the average week long vacation for a family of four costs up to $4,500 right now.

The owner of Sun Travel, a local travel agency, said demand for flights has been going up significantly but there is still not enough flights to meet the demand that’s expected.

“The flights are going up full now and the prices are increasing and combined for a lot of people the car rentals are incredibly expensive. Many car rental companies sold off a majority of their fleets,” said Paul Coleman, the owner of Sun Travel.

He said many hotels that have been shut down during the pandemic are not fully reopen either.

AAA predicts 37 million people will travel over Memorial Day weekend.