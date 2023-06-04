EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Community Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club El Paso, are presenting its first-ever You Rock! Music Camp, an inclusive youth-centered music and empowerment camp dedicated to girls, ages 10 through 18.

Courtesy of You Rock! El Paso Camp

The camp will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 – July 21 at the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso located at 801 S. Florence St.

Jim Ward of Sparta, wife Kristine Ward and the El Paso Community Foundation have worked on making the camp a reality over the past few years, according to a news release that was sent out announcing the camp.

Campers will form a band, write their own songs, learn to play instruments and ultimately perform live onstage during the final week of the camp.

Campers will also attend workshops ranging from a wide variety of topics including self-esteem, women pioneers of punk and more.

“Our aim is for young girls, and those who identify as such, to experience the fun and friendship that comes from sharing musical adventures. We hope this plants seeds that we can collectively nurture as a community. The bands I’ve been a part of have given me some of the greatest moments of my life. I hope I can be a small part of preparing future generations with these same experiences,” said Jim Ward.

President and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation Eric Pearson understands the importance of a camp that specifically caters to a population that has historically been overlooked.

“This camp is more than a music camp– it incorporates all of the tenets of what it means to be a good member of the community through leadership and team building. Music is such an important part of what it means to be human,” Pearson said.

Applications are now open and space is limited. The camp has scholarships available for

campers needing financial assistance.

For more information on You Rock! El Paso, please visit here. Follow us on Facebook at You Rock El Paso and on Instagram at @yourockelpaso.