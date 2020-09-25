‘Inches from getting hit’: Two men accused of firing into apartment building almost striking children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso men have been charged in Wednesday’s shooting on Frank Valdez Drive that sent one man to the hospital.

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old George Brandon Lopez and 19-year-old Anthony Garcia.

The El Paso Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call around 9:50 p.m. at the 6300 block of Frank Valdez Drive.

According to EPPD, officers had discovered that several shots were fired into an apartment building. One bullet reportedly struck a bedroom wall just inches above two sleeping children.

The Gang Unit was called to assist and worked quickly to identify the suspects involved.

Investigators learned that 20-year-old Esteban Hernandez was being treated at University Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Hernandez told police that he was walking through the complex as the shots rang out, and was struck by a bullet. Authorities said they do not believe he was the intended target.

Lopez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on (2) counts of Deadly Conduct, each with a $50,000 bond and an Aggravated Assault $200,000 bond issued by Estrada.

19 –year old Anthony Garcia was also booked on (2) counts of Deadly Conduct, $5,000, and Aggravated Assault, $200,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.