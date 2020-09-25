‘Inches from getting hit’: Two men accused of firing into apartment building almost striking children

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso men have been charged in Wednesday’s shooting on Frank Valdez Drive that sent one man to the hospital.

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old George Brandon Lopez and 19-year-old Anthony Garcia.

The El Paso Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call around 9:50 p.m. at the 6300 block of Frank Valdez Drive.

According to EPPD, officers had discovered that several shots were fired into an apartment building. One bullet reportedly struck a bedroom wall just inches above two sleeping children.

The Gang Unit was called to assist and worked quickly to identify the suspects involved.

Investigators learned that 20-year-old Esteban Hernandez was being treated at University Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Hernandez told police that he was walking through the complex as the shots rang out, and was struck by a bullet. Authorities said they do not believe he was the intended target.

Lopez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on (2) counts of Deadly Conduct, each with a $50,000 bond and an Aggravated Assault $200,000 bond issued by Estrada.

19 –year old Anthony Garcia was also booked on (2) counts of Deadly Conduct, $5,000, and Aggravated Assault, $200,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

UTEP’S ‘Arts Alive’ keeps art alive in the Borderland

Fort Bliss releases audio PSA for missing soldier

Teaching music to inspire

Gas prices up in the Borderland

Drivers involved in deadly northeast El Paso crash both taken into custody

Irvin’s first two football games canceled due to COVID-19 diagnosis

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link