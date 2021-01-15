In-person learning: When El Paso districts head to the classroom

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This coming week some El Paso students will be back in the classroom for the first time since March of 2020.
El Paso Independent School District:
- Teachers and staff returned Thursday, January 14
- Students whose parents opted for in-person learning Tuesday, January 19
Socorro Independent School District:
- Teachers and staff returned Thursday, January 14
- Students whose parents opted for in-person learning Tuesday, January 19
Ysleta Independent School District:
- Teachers and staff return on January 19
- Students return is still to be determined
IDEA Public Schools:
- Students return on Tuesday, January 19