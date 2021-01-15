In-person learning: When El Paso districts head to the classroom

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) -- On Friday, hundreds of more Las Cruces community members were added in the count of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Mexico State University hosted its second New Mexico Department of Health vaccination event early Friday.

The event distributed around 500 vaccines to community members that were registered and eligible.

Vaccines were distributed in a drive-through event which provided more safety for everyone waiting in line for their turn.

"It's safer. Following our COVID safe practices, everyone that's here remains inside a vehicle so that they're not out in the elements with these workers who are obviously frontline workers. Most have had their vaccinations already," John Webster, NMSU COVID-19 Project Manager told KTSM 9 News.

Webster said the University hopes to plan more distribution events like these every Friday in the foreseeable future.