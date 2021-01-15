In-person learning: When El Paso districts head to the classroom

Children participate in remote learning with assistance from a district staff member in a learning pod (KDVR Photo/ Lori Jane Gliha)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This coming week some El Paso students will be back in the classroom for the first time since March of 2020.

El Paso Independent School District:

  • Teachers and staff returned Thursday, January 14
  • Students whose parents opted for in-person learning Tuesday, January 19

Socorro Independent School District:

  • Teachers and staff returned Thursday, January 14
  • Students whose parents opted for in-person learning Tuesday, January 19

Ysleta Independent School District:

  • Teachers and staff return on January 19
  • Students return is still to be determined

IDEA Public Schools:

  • Students return on Tuesday, January 19

