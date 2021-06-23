In first 6 months of 2021, 88 women killed in Ciudad Juárez

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – In Ciudad Juárez, the unit that investigates crimes against women across the border is releasing the latest statistics.

So far this year 88 women have been killed. Most of the women that were drug related cases and their ages range from 25-33. One of the victims was found murdered last Monday by The Camino Real Road.

Investigators say she had been strangled. One person was arrested and charged with the crime.

Alarmed at these numbers, Rosa Rodriguez says, “It is alarming, I say this because I have daughters and i would like to say that the city was more secure. That there was a solution to this problem. But to tell you the truth we don’t trust the police.”

Police arrested the victim’s partner. and has been arraigned. Prosecutors are asking for the maximum penalty in the case.

