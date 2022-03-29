EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Even with federal funding ending in early April, officials with Immunize El Paso say they’ll continue COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to officials, on April 5, the HRSA Covid-19 Uninsured Program will no longer pay federal dollars for Covid-19 vaccinations.

“While El Paso is trending toward lower Covid-19 cases, we will not turn away patients seeking vaccinations because they do not have health insurance. “Immunize El Paso” will continue to serve our community to ensure we defeat COVID-19,” Danny Acosta, Immunize El Paso Director, shared Tuesday.

Immunize El Paso officials point out that the vaccinations are provided free of charge. After April 5th, patients will not see any difference in their patient encounter at “Immunize El Paso.”

“Staff members will continue to gather health insurance information for those who have health insurance. For those without insurance, “Immunize El Paso,” will absorb the costs of the vaccinations,” officials said.

Officials added that it is important that El Pasoans continue their COVID-19 vaccination series of two initial doses, patients with certain medical conditions are encouraged to receive booster doses.

Adults and children 5 years of age and older are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines. These are available by appointment or on a walk-in basis, Mon-Fri from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, visit immunizeelpaso.org or call 915-533-3414.

