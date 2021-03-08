Immunize El Paso receives 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Vaccine allocation has already been exhausted; 48,000 patients on waitlist

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Immunize El Paso received its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The organization received 200 doses, which have already been allocated to patients from Immunize El Paso’s waitlist of 48,000 people.

The vaccine will be administered at the Immunize El Paso Downtown Clinic on March 9 and March 10. The Texas Department of State Health Services has not indicated if they will be sending more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We appreciate the opportunity to resume vaccinating patients,” said Dusty Warden, director of Operations with Immunize El Paso. “We understand the demand far exceeds vaccine availability; regardless of the scale and scope of, we are thrilled to contribute to El Paso’s vaccination effort.”

To sign up for the waitlist to learn more information about the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, visit http://www.immunizeelpaso.org.