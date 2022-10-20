EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso has received bivalent booster vaccines produced by Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna and is ready to administer the shots to eligible children.

So far, Immunize El Paso administered 3,874 bivalent boosters. With experts warning of a COVID-19 winter surge, health experts say the Bivalent booster will play a major role in the severity of a COVID-19 infection, hospitalizations, and death rates.

“It’s understandable that people may not believe they need another vaccine, but this is the most important vaccine yet. There are two strains of the Omicron virus, BA.4 and BA.5, that are infecting people today. The new COVID-19 vaccine bivalent is the only vaccine to protect against those strains of the virus,” Danny Acosta, Director Immunize El Paso, said.

Immunize El Paso has pop-up clinics throughout the borderland to help facilitate the administration of the COVID-19 bivalent booster, along with flu and pneumonia vaccines.

For locations and times, you can visit their website.

