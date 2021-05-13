If you have bulk trash, EP County to host free community cleanup event

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – If you have bulk trash you need to get rid of, you are in luck. The El Paso County will be hosting a free community clean up event.

The event will take place this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon of until capacity. There will be two drop off locations.

Fabens: 199 Citizen Transfer Station Rd., Fabens, TX – 79838

Westway: 1002 Tiffany Rd. Canutillo, Texas – 79835

The county will be accepting passenger tires, bulk trash and electronic waste. However, there will be a limit for each of those items.

A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted.

Only 5 tires per residence.

Tires must be 17 inches or smaller.

Tires from retailiers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.

The event is free and open to all El Pasoans. For more information visit the county’s website at http://www.epcounty.com/publicworks/default.htm or you can reach out to (915) 546-2015.

