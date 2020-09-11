Identities of suspects accused of evading police/crashing into gas meter in south-central El Paso released

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has released the identities of the suspects accused of crashing into a gas meter in south-central El Paso while trying to flee from police.

Investigators with EPPD’s Gang Unit and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Isahi Villalba and 24-year-old Abel Villalba on Thursday.





According to EPPD, Isahi was wanted on an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Robbery. He was spotted by police in the back seat of a 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by Abel.

Authorities said that officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but Abel allegedly tried to evade police and then crashed into a gas meter at the 5800 block of Auburn Ave.

The crash reportedly caused the vehicle to ignite in flames and forced residents out of their homes.

Both Villalbas were taken into custody, authorities said.

Isahi Villalba was charged with Aggravated Robbery and booked on a $150,000 bond issued by Jail Magistrate Estrada He was also booked for Evading Arrest/ Detention and Possession of

Controlled Substance. Those bonds, issued by Jail Magistrate Acosta, totaled $2,500.

Abel Villalba was charged with Parole Violation, Evading Arrest/ Detention with Vehicle, and Evading Arrest/ Detention. His bonds, also issued by Acosta, totaled $18,000.