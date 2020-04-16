IDEA Public Schools to provide weekend breakfast, lunch for children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- IDEA Public schools will be providing weekend meal bundles that include breakfast and lunch for students.

According to a release, beginning this Friday, all IDEA campuses will be providing bundled meals for the weekend to include breakfast and lunch.

The weekend meals will be distributed every Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

All children 18 years old or younger are eligible for the meal service at any IDEA location.

All meals are to be provided via drive-thru and if the child is not present in the car, parents must be able to show proof of identity in order to receive meals, due to regulation by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).