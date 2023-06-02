EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — IDEA Public Schools’ Nutrition Program has announced they will be serving free meals this summer to children in the community starting on Thursday, June 15 through Friday, July 21.

The program says children 18-years-old and younger will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch whether they are an IDEA student or not.

The meals will be offered Monday through Friday and must be consumed in the cafeteria of any IDEA El Paso campus.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food service will be closed on federal holidays, including June 19 and July 3 through July 7, according to the program.

“According to Feeding America, 1 in 6 children in the state of Texas face hunger. The free meals are part of IDEA’s commitment to local communities to help promote a healthy and active lifestyle through the Seamless Summer Meals Option. For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.”

-IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program

For more information on IDEA Public Schools, visit Homepage – IDEA Public Schools.