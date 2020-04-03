IDEA Public Schools to add supper to curbside meals

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Starting next Monday, April 6, IDEA Public Schools will offer free supper curbside meals to all children under the age of 18.

All IDEA schools in the city will have breakfast, lunch and supper available for curbside pick-up from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday – Friday, according to a news release by IDEA.

“At IDEA Public Schools we understand that many of our students rely on us for needs beyond academics,” says Irma Munoz, IDEA Public Schools Chief Operating Officer. “We are very thankful that we have the opportunity at IDEA Public Schools to add supper meals at all of our campuses.”

All meals are provided via drive-thru only, and children are eligible for meal service at any IDEA school location.

Due to new regulations by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) if a child is not present in the car, parents must be able to show proof of identity in order to receive meals.

Families wanting more information on school closure, meal service, childcare services, and the distance learning program, may visit: https://ideapublicschools.org/parents/health-services/.

