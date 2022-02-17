EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Saturday, February 19, IDEA Public Schools will host its student lottery for the 2022-23 school year.

During this time, IDEA will announce the names of students who have been randomly selected for seats at all ten campuses in El Paso for the 2022-23 school year.

We are thrilled to host our lottery for the 2022-23 school year and learn who will attend our campuses in El Paso. Over the last year, we have met with hundreds of families who were searching for the best fit school for their child, and we’re honored to provide high-quality schools as an option for them and others in the area. frankie gray, executive director of idea public schools (el paso)

Officials say that during the lottery, names will be selected at random, by grade, with spots offered in the order of names selected. When the capacity for each grade level is reached, the remaining applications will be assigned a position on our waiting list in a randomized order.

Once lottery is completed, parents/guardians will receive a notification of your preferred method of contact (email and/or text message).

Officials add that only applications completed before the deadline will participate in the lottery.

Applications submitted after the lottery deadline are granted seats or added to the wait list in order of the date and time of their application.

For the 2021-22 school year, IDEA El Paso opened its newest campus, IDEA Mesquite Hills Academy and College Preparatory. IDEA Mesquite Hills will serve Kinder through 3rd grade and 6th through 7th grade next school year.

IDEA El Paso has ten schools serving 4,800 students across the area.

