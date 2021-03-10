IDEA Public Schools serving bundled meals for spring break

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — IDEA Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program will serve bundled meals for spring break to children 18 and under.

Any student in the community — not just those who attend IDEA Public Schools — can get the bundled meals, which will include breakfast, lunch and supper, for a total of 21 meals. The meals can be picked up from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at all IDEA El Paso campuses on Friday.

All meals will be provided via curbside pick-up only on a first come, first serve basis. Due to new regulations by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), if a child is not present in the car, parents must be able to show proof of child identity in order to receive meals.

Forms of identification include:

Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from parent portal of school website

Birth certificate for children

Student ID cards

Participants are asked to fill out the form here to sign up any child in your household that would like to participate. However, signing up is not required to receive a meal bundle.

Families seeking more information on campus locations can visit https://ideapublicschools.org/our-schools/.