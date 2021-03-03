IDEA Public Schools ranks among top five across Texas for providing meals to school children

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – IDEA Public Schools is proud to have been ranked second among Texas school districts in the 2021 Kroger School Food Rankings, in partnership with Children at Risk.

The 2021 Kroger School Food Rankings evaluates how districts across Texas provide meals to low-income school children by focusing on meal participation rates and after-school meal programs offered in each district.

Although many charter school systems continue to rank at the bottom of the School Food Rankings and report limited school meal participation, IDEA Public Schools continues to rank among the Top Five Districts overall in the state year after year.

“As a district, we are making sure we can do what we can to bridge the gap of food security,” says Fernando Aguilar, Managing Director of the Child Nutrition Program at IDEA Public schools. “This was all made possible by the wonderful staff members at our schools who drive our food operations and serve our children with a smile on their faces, even beneath their masks.”

Since the start of the pandemic, IDEA Public Schools has served over 13 million meals to children across Texas.

IDEA Public Schools currently offers free meals to all children 18 years old and younger at all campuses across Texas.

Meals are provided via curbside pick-up only on a first come, first serve basis. Due to new regulations by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), if a child is not present in the car, parents must be able to show proof of child identity in order to receive meals.

Forms of identification include:

Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from parent portal of school website

Birth certificate for children

Student ID cards

Families seeking more information on campus locations, may visit: https://ideapublicschools.org/our-schools/.