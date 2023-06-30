EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Idea Horizon Vista will be hosting a Chalk the Block event for families within the community on Friday, June 30.

The school campus will open its doors on Friday at 5 p.m. and families will be provided with free chalk at the event and a designated area to design chalk art on school grounds.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

“Finding family events in the summer can be difficult and expensive,” said Denise Franco, Assistant Principal of Operations at IDEA Horizon Vista. “We want to provide fun events for families that won’t break the bank. Kids need fun social interaction during the summer days, especially if they’re away from school, so IDEA Horizon Vista wants to step in and assist with that.”