IDEA Horizon Vista celebrates ribbon cutting

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – IDEA Public Schools has opened a new campus in Horizon. The campus IDEA Horizon Vista celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

This is IDEA’s second farm in the El Paso region as part of the “Healthy Kids Here” farm program. The farm is a half-acre land and is located within the campus perimeter. Students will be able to grow broccoli, carrots, and leafy greens amongst other fruits and vegetables.

Assistant Farm Manager, Deborah Ray says the farm will also include an outdoor classroom and a pollinator garden.

“The mission of IDEA is college for all and so IDEA public schools wants to do everything possible to ensure that students reach that goal and that they’re supported in every aspect along the way.” said Deborah Ray.

Ray adds that it was important for the school to open a location in Horizon. This IDEA Public School’s ninth campus in El Paso.

