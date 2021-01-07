IDEA Public School offering free bundled meals for children in Northeast El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — IDEA Public Schools will hand out free bundled meals at the Sunrise Shopping Center at 8500 Dyer St. in Northeast El Paso.
The free meals will be available from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Friday to all children 18 years and younger.
Friday’s bundled meals will consist of nine meals — breakfast, lunch and dinner — to last through the weekend.
All meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
New regulations by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) require parents to show proof of child identity if a child is not present in the car.
If the child is not present, these are the forms of identification that will be accepted:
- Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled
- Individual student report cards
- Attendance record from parent portal of the school website
- Birth certificate for children
- Student ID cards
