IDEA Public School hosting COVID-19 vaccine event for teens

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – IDEA public schools now joining others in the effort to vaccinate teenagers in El Paso.

IDEA Edgemere will be holding a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic tomorrow, Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be administering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The shots will be given out to anyone 12 and older. The schools says they have a goal of vaccinating 80% of all staff members by the end of the school year.

The vaccines will be administered by appointment. Those interested in receiving the vaccine can register for an appointment online here.

“Student and staff safety has always been and remains the top priority at IDEA Public Schools, but due to Governor Abbot’s most recent mask mandate we have quickly moved to re-evaluate our mask policy,” says Dr. Ernesto Cantu, Executive Director of IDEA El Paso.

“Even though we must comply with this order, this in no way lessens our commitment to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 through educating our staff, students and families and using the resources we have, such as vaccine clinics at our schools, to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

The state has approved several IDEA Public Schools regions as a COVID-19 vaccine provider. To expand access to the communities that have had limited opportunities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, this clinic is public and open to anyone ages 12 and older.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.