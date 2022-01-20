IDEA Horizon Vista hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children 5 & up

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – IDEA Public Schools is partnering with Immunize El Paso to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at IDEA Horizon Vista on Saturday, January 22 from 9 AM to 1 PM.

The vaccine clinic is free and open to the public ages five and up. The clinic will also have first, second and booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna available. Vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

No appointment or insurance information is needed but IDEA encourages families to register online ahead of time at https://go.izep.org/kids. All walk-ins are welcome until vaccines run out.

WHEN/WHERE

IDEA Horizon Vista, 201 Horizon Crossing St, Horizon City, TX 79928

(Behind the Hospitals of Provide on Horizon)

Saturday, January 22

9 AM – 1 PM

